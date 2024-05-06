Met Gala 2024 Live Stream Video: Watch the Celebrity Arrivals & See All the Fashion

The 2024 Met Gala is kicking off in just a few hours, and unfortunately, the event is not televised across the USA.

However, Vogue is offering a live stream so fans can watch as celebrity guests, designers, influencers, and public figures arrive for fashion’s biggest night!

Head inside to watch…

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

With this live stream video, embedded below, you can now watch Anna Wintour and her celebrity guests arrive in style for the annual celebration – which always takes place the first Monday in May.

Watch the live stream of the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, beginning at 6pm ET…