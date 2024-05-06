Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

The 2024 Met Gala is set to take place tonight (May 6) in New York City.

Fans from all over the world will be watching as Anna Wintour and her celebrity guests arrive in style for the annual celebration – which takes place the first Monday in May.

Keep reading to find out more…

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

You may be wondering, what does that theme entail?

Andrew Bolton, who is the head curator of the Met in NYC, explained in Vogue, “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion.”

The new exhibit will highlight three of Earth’s elements: land, sky, and the sea.

Vogue explained that the dress code is inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. While Vogue says the dress code can be interpreted in a variety of ways, they expect “many a floral and botanical” look to take over.

Find out the celeb co-chairs this year!