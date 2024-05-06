Michelle Williams Debuts New Bright Pink Hair on Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet!

Michelle Williams debuted a new look on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The Oscar-nominated actress looked chic with bright pink hair while attending fashion’s biggest night on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This marks her first time at the event in six years. We have her red carpet photos from 2018 if you want to see them!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Chanel strapless organza dress fully embroidered with sequined floral motifs and a long coat in white tulle embellished with an embroidered braid. She’s also wearing Chanel shoes and jewelry.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

