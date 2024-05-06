Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 6:21 pm
By JJ Staff

Mindy Kaling's Met Gala 2024 Look Has an Intricate Design, Both Front & Back!

Mindy Kaling's Met Gala 2024 Look Has an Intricate Design, Both Front & Back!

Fans are loving the intricacy of Mindy Kaling‘s look at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

We have lots of angles of the 44-year-old actress and The Office fan fave’s look, which you can see if you browse the gallery of pics below.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

If you don’t know, there’s 9 major rules celebs must follow while in attendance at the Met Gala.

FYI: Mindy is wearing Gaurav Gupta.
Photos: Getty
