Nicki Minaj Brings High Fashion Marni Florals to Met Gala 2024

Nicki Minaj is taking florals to the next level!

The 41-year-old Pink Friday 2 superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Nicki leaned into the garden theme of the night with a custom design by Marni’s Francesco Risso, who joined her on the carpet.

The look was an interpretation of the sculptural floral designs that Marni first showed in its spring 2024 collection last year, via Vogue. The custom hourglass mini dress was covered in 3-D metal flowers that were also hand-painted, along with floral shoes ad jewels.

This was her seventh time attending the event! Check out her first time at the Met Gala.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.