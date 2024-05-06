Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Nicole Kidman & Husband Keith Urban Share Cute Moment on Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman is making a dramatic arrival!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress got a sweet helping hand from husband Keith Urban as they walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

For the event, Nicole wowed in a white and black feathered gown with matching white opera gloves while the 56-year-old country singer looked sharp in a black tux.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Nicole is wearing custom Balenciaga.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
