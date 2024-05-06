Pamela Anderson Makes Her Met Gala Debut, Radiates Natural Beauty at Biggest Night in Fashion

Pamela Anderson is radiating natural beauty on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 56-year-old icon made her debut at the annual event this year, which is hosted at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the occasion, Pamela delivered a stunning look that was the epitome of glamour.

Pamela wore a nude gown and pulled her hair into an elegant up-do complete with matching feathers. She kept her accessories simple, wearing two diamond-encrusted necklaces.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

