Penelope Cruz Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Chanel at Met Gala 2024

Penelope Cruz is gracing the red carpet!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked stunning as she posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Penelope donned an off the shoulder black lace gown paired with a diamond necklace and black headband.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel dress.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Penelope Cruz arriving at the Met Gala…