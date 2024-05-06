Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 6:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Pregnant Lea Michele is Radiant in Turquoise With a Waterfall Train at Met Gala 2024

Lea Michele is a vision in turquoise on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 37-year-old Glee and Funny Girl actress – who recently announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich – wore a vibrant gown with floral details along the neckline.

However, what truly stole the show was Lea‘s matching wrap, which had a massive train that trailed behind her as she ascended the Met’s iconic steps.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lea‘s close friend and Glee costar Jonathan Groff was also in attendance. He wore a black suit, which was bejeweled with red flowers.

The pair was on the red carpet at the 2023 event, too!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Do you know which other Glee stars are parents?

FYI: Lea is wearing Rodarte and Diamond Direct jewels.

Scroll through all of the photos of Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
