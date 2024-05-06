Rachel Zegler Glitters in Baby Blue on Red Carpet at Met Gala 2024

Rachel Zegler is a vision in baby blue on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 23-year-old Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress wowed in a sequined gown, which she wore with a long wrap that trailed behind her as she walked up the Met’s iconic steps.

Rachel matched her makeup to her look, adding a pop of blue shimmering blue to her eyes. She finished off her look with dazzling diamonds.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Rachel is wearing jewels by Chopard and Jimmy Choo shoes.

