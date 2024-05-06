Ranking Selena Gomez's Met Gala Looks - Revisit Her Appearances, Including One She Described as a 'Beauty Disaster'

Selena Gomez has only attended the Met Gala five times over the years, but she’s made each appearance count!

The actress, pop star and Rare Beauty owner has delivered stylish looks each time that she’s ascended the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the biggest night in fashion.

With the 2024 Met Gala taking place on Monday (May 6), we decided to look back on all of her previous appearances. We think that they’re all great, though Selena has deemed one a “beauty disaster.”

Which of her looks is the best? Check out our ranking and see if you agree.

Head inside to see a ranking of Selena Gomez’s Met Gala looks…