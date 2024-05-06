Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 5:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Rebecca Ferguson Brings Reveal to Met Gala 2024 With Crow Look

Rebecca Ferguson Brings Reveal to Met Gala 2024 With Crow Look

Rebecca Ferguson had a reveal while hitting the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 40-year-old Dune: Part Two star arrived on the carpet with an oversize, ruffled look, and a sparkly dress underneath, before revealing her full look.

The cover up featured sky blue lining on the inside, with three crows seemingly flying in the sky.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

FYI: Rebecca is wearing Thom Browne.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Rebecca Ferguson arriving at the Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 01
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 02
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 03
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 04
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 05
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 06
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 07
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 08
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 09
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 10
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 11
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 12
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 13
rebecca ferguson brings a reveal for met gala crow look 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Fashion, Met Gala, Rebecca Ferguson