Rebecca Ferguson Brings Reveal to Met Gala 2024 With Crow Look

Rebecca Ferguson had a reveal while hitting the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 40-year-old Dune: Part Two star arrived on the carpet with an oversize, ruffled look, and a sparkly dress underneath, before revealing her full look.

The cover up featured sky blue lining on the inside, with three crows seemingly flying in the sky.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Rebecca is wearing Thom Browne.

