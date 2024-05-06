Rebecca Hall Rocks Dreamy, Floral Body Art at Met Gala 2024

Rebecca Hall wows in a dreamy look at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 42-year-old Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire actress was fully committed to the official dress code, which was “The Garden of Time.”

She wore an icy blue dress that was covered in embroidered florals. Rebecca added sheer gloves. However, what stole the show was the watercolor-esque flowers painted across her body.

Rebecca slicked back her hair in a wet style and kept her glam very simple.

Her husband Morgan Spector was also in attendance. He popped in a vibrant red blazer, which had large poppies on one lapel.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Rebecca is wearing Danielle Frankel.

