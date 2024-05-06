Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Rihanna is not making it to the Met Gala this year!

Despite previously confirming that she’d be attending the event, the 36-year-old star will no longer be at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Unfortunately, it has to do with her health, and she’s staying home.

A source tells People exclusively Rihanna had to cancel attending as she is sick with the flu.

She is a frequent Met Gala attendee, and has provided us with countless iconic looks over the years. We hope she starts feeling good again really soon!

Only a few days ago, she was teasing what she’d be wearing during a red carpet interview. Find out what she said at the time about the now-scrapped look.