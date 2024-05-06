Rihanna Rocks Bubblegum Pink Hair While Supporting A$AP Rocky at Puma Pop Up Shop During Miami F1 Race Weekend

Rihanna is rocking the bubblegum pink look!

The 36-year-old superstar supported longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky at his A$AP Rocky X Puma pop-up hosted at the Fundimensions arcade on Saturday (May 4) during the Grand Prix F1 event in Miami, Fla.

The 35-year-old rapper’s new line is a motorsport-inspired collection of footwear, apparel and accessories.

Along with her bright pink hair, Rihanna wore a black satin dress and matching corset, as well as an “A” diamond necklace.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy games, customization stations, BBQ and concession stands, as well as the opportunity to shop. The collection features a limited re-issue of the OG Inhale shoe from 2000 that Rocky hand-picked from Puma’s archive.

The pop-up was concepted and curated by A$AP Rocky, and featured the collection in a playful environment similar to his campaign shoot, which is “meant to remind people to never limit your imagination or lose sight of your dreams,” per the brand.

The collection is available on PUMA.com now, as well as retailers globally including Nubian, SSENSE, SLAMJAM, SNS, Foot Patrol, Shinzo and CNCPTS.

