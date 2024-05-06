Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi are the Ultimate Stylish Couple at Met Gala 2024

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi are the Ultimate Stylish Couple at Met Gala 2024

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are one of the most daring couples on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) in New York City.

The 33-year-old “Let You Love Me” pop star and the 48-year-old director wowed on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, stepping out in bold looks.

For the occasion, Rita pulled inspiration from the “Garden of Time” theme and wore a dress made entirely out of ancient beads.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We really wanted to take fashion for me with the theme and just sort of a timeless beauty. So all these beads really age back to the first and second century BC. I mean some, I think, are older than anyone on this planet,” Rita told Vogue on the red carpet.

She added that the beads were sourced from North Africa and Europe.

“It’s very heavy,” she said, joking that Taika would have to carry her up the Met’s iconic steps.

Rita wore the beads over a nude body suit and finished off her look with wet-styled hair and a modern eye look.

Taika coordinated his look to hers, wearing a brown leather suit complete with a matching tie.

Can you believe that this is Rita‘s 10th Met Gala?! On that note, see photos of some of your fave A-list stars at their very first Met Gala.

FYI: Rita and Taika are wearing Marni.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
rita ora taika waititi met gala 01
rita ora taika waititi met gala 02
rita ora taika waititi met gala 03
rita ora taika waititi met gala 04
rita ora taika waititi met gala 05
rita ora taika waititi met gala 06
rita ora taika waititi met gala 07
rita ora taika waititi met gala 08
rita ora taika waititi met gala 09
rita ora taika waititi met gala 10
rita ora taika waititi met gala 11
rita ora taika waititi met gala 12
rita ora taika waititi met gala 13
rita ora taika waititi met gala 14
rita ora taika waititi met gala 15

Photos: Getty
