Rita Ora & Taika Waititi are the Ultimate Stylish Couple at Met Gala 2024

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are one of the most daring couples on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) in New York City.

The 33-year-old “Let You Love Me” pop star and the 48-year-old director wowed on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, stepping out in bold looks.

For the occasion, Rita pulled inspiration from the “Garden of Time” theme and wore a dress made entirely out of ancient beads.

“We really wanted to take fashion for me with the theme and just sort of a timeless beauty. So all these beads really age back to the first and second century BC. I mean some, I think, are older than anyone on this planet,” Rita told Vogue on the red carpet.

She added that the beads were sourced from North Africa and Europe.

“It’s very heavy,” she said, joking that Taika would have to carry her up the Met’s iconic steps.

Rita wore the beads over a nude body suit and finished off her look with wet-styled hair and a modern eye look.

Taika coordinated his look to hers, wearing a brown leather suit complete with a matching tie.

FYI: Rita and Taika are wearing Marni.

