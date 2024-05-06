Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 9:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Sabrina Carpenter & Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Pose Together at Met Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter & Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Pose Together at Met Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are making such a cute couple!

Even though they walked the red carpet separately, the 24-year-old “Espresso” singer and the 31-year-old Saltburn actor posed together at the top of the stairs together at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Sabrina went glam in a black and blue gown while Barry looked straight out of the Victorian-era while rocking an olive-colored velvet waistcoat, ruffled silk poplin shirt, and tailored trousers paired with a black top hat and leather boots.

While performing at Coachella last month, Sabrina made a cheeky reference to one of Barry‘s most memorable scenes from Saltburn!

FYI: Sabrina is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown. Barry is wearing a Burberry suit.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at the Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 088
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 1
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 2
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 241
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 3
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 368
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 383
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 4
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 418
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 5
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 613
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 618
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 619
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 644
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 646
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 647
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 736
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 765
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 770
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 773
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 774
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 775
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 839
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 883
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 948
barry keoghan sabrina carpenter attend met gala together 949

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Barry Keoghan, Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter