Sabrina Carpenter & Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Pose Together at Met Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are making such a cute couple!

Even though they walked the red carpet separately, the 24-year-old “Espresso” singer and the 31-year-old Saltburn actor posed together at the top of the stairs together at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Sabrina went glam in a black and blue gown while Barry looked straight out of the Victorian-era while rocking an olive-colored velvet waistcoat, ruffled silk poplin shirt, and tailored trousers paired with a black top hat and leather boots.

While performing at Coachella last month, Sabrina made a cheeky reference to one of Barry‘s most memorable scenes from Saltburn!

FYI: Sabrina is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown. Barry is wearing a Burberry suit.

