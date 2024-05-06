Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala 2024

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan are making their red carpet debut as a couple!

The 31-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 28-year-old designer held hands as they arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Sam donned a black outfit as Christian coordinated in a similar white outfit as they both accessorized with gold metallic roses.

If you didn’t know, Sam and Christian first sparked relationship rumors in early 2023 and were spotted sharing a kiss a few months later during Pride in June.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Christian designed both of his and Sam‘s outfits.

