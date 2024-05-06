Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen Return to Met Gala Together, 6 Years After Last Appearance

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker always attended the Met Galas together, but after 2018, they took several years off.

Well, the 59-year-old Sex and the City star and 55-year-old Bravo host are back together this year at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

You can see some of SJP and Andy‘s past Met Gala looks here. Sarah Jessica did attend in 2022, but it looks like Andy did not join her at that time.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Sarah Jessica is wearing Richard Quinn, Briony Raymond jewels, and a Philip Treacy hat