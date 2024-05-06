Sarah Paulson & Amanda Seyfried Join Handsome Guys Harris Dickinson & Damson Idris at Met Gala 2024

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Seyfried wear two very different looks while stepping out for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The two actresses were also seen posing with Harris Dickinson and Damson Idris as they are all sitting together, and all dressed in Prada.

Amanda could be seen sporting silver hair to match her dress and on the carpet, she was asked whose idea it was to switch up her hair.

“My team,” she told Ross Matthews on Live From E!. “I let them do whatever the f they want.”

FYI: Damson is also wearing a Bvlgari watch, brooch and ring.

