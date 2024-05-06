Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 8:22 pm
By JJ Staff

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Seyfried Join Handsome Guys Harris Dickinson & Damson Idris at Met Gala 2024

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Seyfried Join Handsome Guys Harris Dickinson & Damson Idris at Met Gala 2024

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Seyfried wear two very different looks while stepping out for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The two actresses were also seen posing with Harris Dickinson and Damson Idris as they are all sitting together, and all dressed in Prada.

Amanda could be seen sporting silver hair to match her dress and on the carpet, she was asked whose idea it was to switch up her hair.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My team,” she told Ross Matthews on Live From E!. “I let them do whatever the f they want.”

FYI: Damson is also wearing a Bvlgari watch, brooch and ring.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

Check out more photos of Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Harris Dickinson and Damson Idris at the Met Gala…
Photos: Getty
