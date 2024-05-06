Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 7:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Serena Williams Goes for the Gold in Balenciaga at Met Gala 2024

Serena Williams Goes for the Gold in Balenciaga at Met Gala 2024

Serena Williams is going for the gold!

The 42-year-old tennis pro hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the look, she collaborated with Balenciaga on a dress inspired by the fashion house’s couture collection presented in 2022. It took 150 hours to pattern-make and craft the piece from 25 meters of gold foil-laminated taffeta sourced from Italy, per Vogue.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
