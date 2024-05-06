Shakira Ravishes in Red Carolina Herrera Dress for Her Met Gala Debut!

Shakira looks gorgeous for her Met Gala debut!

The 47-year-old “She Wolf” superstar stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For her first Met Gala, she wore Carolina Herrera.

“It’s really about making Shakira feel like the best version of Shakira,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon told Vogue.

The dress features geometric cutouts and a cape that used just under 100 meters of fabric.

“She was incredibly focused on the tiny details of the cutouts—where things are hitting, as well as the neckline. It’s amazing to work and do fittings with someone who’s a physical performer, because her sensitivity to movement and body awareness is really extraordinary,” the creative director added.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.