Sienna Miller, Greta Gerwig, & Zoe Saldana Represent Chloe at Met Gala 2024

The ladies are enjoying a night out on the red carpet!

Sienna Miller, Greta Gerwig, Zoe Saldana, and Emma Mackey all arrived together at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The ladies, who are all wearing outfits by Chloe, were joined on the red carpet by Chloe Creative Director Chemena Kamali.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

