'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Marries Max Strong In Weekend Wedding, 2 Co-Stars Were In Attendance

Kelsey Owens and Max Strong are now married!

The 27-year-old model and former Siesta Key star and her beau tied the knot on Saturday (May 4) in Ellijay, Ga.

“Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!! 05.04.24,” Kelsey captioned a couple of photos from the big day. In the comments, she excitedly added in all caps, “That’s my husband!!😍🥰”

Two of her former Siesta Key co-stars were in attendance!

Keep reading to find out more…

Camilla Cattaneo shared photos from the wedding, captioning her post, “Love is in the air. Congrats to the Strongs 💍💕”

Amanda Miller was also there, sharing a recap video and writing, “Mr. & Mrs. Strong 💍 Congratulations @thekelseyowens & @maxstrong 🤍 We’re so thankful we got to be apart of such an amazing weekend! May your marriage always be filled with adventures & so much love. 🙏🏼”

“Brb crying all over again🥹 love this and you so much. Thank you for being there for such a special weekend in our life,” Kelsey commented on the video.

Kelsey and Max got engaged in September 2023 after dating for about three years. They went public with their relationship in August 2020, with some of their relationship documented throughout seasons 3-5 of the MTV reality show.

Congratulations to Kelsey and Max!!