Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 6:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Stray Kids Make Their Met Gala Debut in Tommy Hilfiger!

Stray Kids are hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time!

The massively popular K-pop boy band made their Met Gala debut at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The talented troupe – Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin – wore Tommy Hilfiger for the star-studded event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Photos: Getty
