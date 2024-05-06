Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Sydney Sweeney Debuts Black Hair at Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney Debuts Black Hair at Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney is mixing up her look at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) in New York City.

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress, a famous blonde, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with black hair and a blunt bang!

She paired her dramatic hair transformation with a robins-egg blue gown covered in flowers and elbow-length black gloves.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sydney‘s floral gown is a nod to the evening’s “The Garden of Time” theme.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Sydney is no stranger to the Met Gala. Check out a photo of her making her debut at the event and see photos of more than 60 other A-list stars at their first Met Gala.

FYI: Sydney is wearing Miu Miu.

Scroll through all of the photos of Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
