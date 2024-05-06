Taylor Russell Lives Out a Longtime Fantasy in Tree-Inspired Look at Met Gala 2024

Taylor Russell is fulfilling a longtime fantasy at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress made her debut at the biggest day in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a dress made out of wood.

On the red carpet, she joked that she had always wanted to become a tree, and that this year’s theme – “The Garden of Time” – provided the ultimate opportunity!

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor‘s dress featured a fitted bodice with a high neck. The bottom half of her look was white and fell gracefully. She pulled her hair back and finished things off with a bold graphic eye look.

“We had talked about doing a marquetry wood sort of thing, and this was what we came out with,” Taylor told Vogue on the red carpet. “I always wanted to be a tree, and tonight that’s what I’m trying to do.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

FYI: Taylor is wearing Loewe and Jimmy Choo.

Scroll through all of the photos of Taylor Russell at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…