The 10 Greatest Episodes of '9-1-1' of All Time, Ranked

9-1-1 is one of the best shows on TV right now.

The fan favorite series aired its first six seasons over on Fox before the network canceled the show. ABC then saved the series, which began airing Season 7 – and now Season 8 is officially on the way!

The show explores the high-pressure experiences of the first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations.

Over the years, there have been some particular standout episodes of the show among fans. We’ve rounded up every IMDb user rating of every episode of 9-1-1, and found the ten episodes with the highest scores.

Click through to see the best 9-1-1 episodes of all time…