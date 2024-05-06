Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 1:18 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Neighborhood' Spinoff Series 'Crutch' in the Works at Paramount+ - 1 Star Confirmed to Join!

'The Neighborhood' Spinoff Series 'Crutch' in the Works at Paramount+ - 1 Star Confirmed to Join!

The Neighborhood universe is expanding!

The CBS sitcom has spawned a second series, called Crutch.

Paramount+ has picked up the half-hour, multi-camera comedy, according to Deadline, and at least one star is already attached to the project.

The Neighborhood follows a friendly guy from the Midwest who tries to fit in in a tough L.A. neighborhood, and has been airing since 2018.

Click through for the show details, and find out who’s starring…

