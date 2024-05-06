Tom Brady Brutally Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce & Her Relationship with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady was brutally roasted over his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her new relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

It all went down during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which streamed on Netflix live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (May 5).

There was a slew of celeb guests at the event, including Kevin Hart, who went in on the topic.

First, Kevin spoke about the rumor that Gisele wanted Tom to retire from the NFL, which he did, before un-retiring to play one final season. Kevin shared, “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it.” The 8-9 reference is 8 wins to 9 losses in his final season, which is not a great record.

Kevin then went on to talk about how Tom ditched the New England Patriots and his longtime coach Bill Belichick to ultimately play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his final few seasons.

“You f–ked him. You f–ked him good. You did, Tom, you f–ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” Kevin shared, referring to Joaquim Valente.

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day,” he continued.

“Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. everybody should have known it,” he said.

Kevin continued, “The scariest part about this guy is if you have any problems I’m worried for you. Jesus Christ, you can’t lose any fight to the bonus dad. Kids gonna change their name. The guy knows karate, Tom. I can’t help you with this, Tom.”

