Tom Brady Roasted Over Bridget Moynahan Breakup

Comedian Nikki Glaser did not hold back at Tom Brady‘s roast.

If you don’t know, the 46-year-old future hall-of-fame quarterback was roasted as part of a live Netflix special, which aired on Sunday (May 5).

Tom was roasted by Kim Kardashian, who referenced their dating rumors, and was brutally roasted about his ex Gisele Bundchen, their split, and her new boyfriend.

Well, the roasting didn’t end there. His ex girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was also mentioned. If you don’t know, Tom and Bridget were together from 2004 to 2006 and share 16-year-old son John “Jack” Edward. They ended up breaking up before finding out she was expecting. He went on to date, and eventually marry his now ex Gisele Bundchen.

“But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend it’s tough,” Nikki said. “Hey, to be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat.”

Will Ferrell also cracked a joke about Bridget and Tom, saying, “The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan. I wrote that myself this morning, in the airport bathroom at LaGuardia.”