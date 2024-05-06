Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:04 pm
By JJ Staff

Tony Winner J Harrison Ghee Wears Giant Feathered Bow at Met Gala 2024

Tony Winner J Harrison Ghee Wears Giant Feathered Bow at Met Gala 2024

J Harrison Ghee brings a little extra something to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 34-year-old Broadway star wore a colorful, feathered look complete with a giant bow on the back. Their wig was also reminiscent of a bug’s eyes and antennae.

This is their second time attending the annual fashion event, after making their debut the year before.

The following month after J Harrison Ghee‘s Met debut, they made history at the 2023 Tony Awards, becoming the first non-binary performer to win Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for their work as Jerry/Daphne in the musical Some Like It Hot.

FYI: J Harrison is wearing a Howie B look.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of J Harrison Ghee arriving at the Met Gala…
