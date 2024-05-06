Tony Winner J Harrison Ghee Wears Giant Feathered Bow at Met Gala 2024

J Harrison Ghee brings a little extra something to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 34-year-old Broadway star wore a colorful, feathered look complete with a giant bow on the back. Their wig was also reminiscent of a bug’s eyes and antennae.

This is their second time attending the annual fashion event, after making their debut the year before.

The following month after J Harrison Ghee‘s Met debut, they made history at the 2023 Tony Awards, becoming the first non-binary performer to win Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for their work as Jerry/Daphne in the musical Some Like It Hot.

FYI: J Harrison is wearing a Howie B look.

