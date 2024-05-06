Tourmates Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Showcase Different Interpretations of Met Gala 2024 Theme

Collaborators and Sweat Tour mates, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan showcased very different interpretations of the 2024 Met Gala theme on Monday evening (May 6).

The 31-year-old “Speed Drive” hitmaker arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a gown made of vintage t-shirts from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Troye, 28, opted for a more classic look featuring a sky-blue shirt and a black vest.

Though dramatically different, both stars did stay true to the year’s theme – “The Garden of Time.”

“I just wanted to take a staple piece… Everybody has their favorite white t-shirt. It’s either sexy, it’s cozy, it’s chic. It’s the one they go to bed in,” Charli told Vogue on the red carpet. “And I love how over time, white t-shirts kind of become more comfortable. The more they get disheveled. So why not make a gown from them?”

Meanwhile, Troye explained that he opted for a fresh spin on a high-fashion look.

“We wanted to reawaken and reimagine our favorite Prada look, which is 2008 fall,” he said, highlighting a “slutty” cutout detail in the back. In another little nod to the theme, Troye had a small butterfly on his hip.

FYI: Troye is wearing Prada. Charli is wearing Marni.

