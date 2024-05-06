Tyla Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Sand-Covered Balmain Look, Complete With an Hourglass!

Tyla is ready to celebrate!

The 22-year-old “Water” superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This is Tyla‘s debut at the Met Gala, following her superstar rise to fame in the music scene over the past year.

She is wearing Balmain, complete with holding an hourglass filled with sand.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.