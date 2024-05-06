Will Ferrell Reprises Ron Burgundy for 'The Roast of Tom Brady,' Compliments His Looks & Questions His Sexuality

Will Ferrell brought back one of his fan-favorite characters – Ron Burgundy!

The 56-year-old actor got back into his Anchorman character, 20 years after the movie first hit theaters, for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which streamed live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 5).

After first taking the stage, he called the venue Madison Square Garden and referenced being in New York City instead of Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

At one point, Will/Ron even flirted with Tom, saying, “Holy sh-t this man is gorgeous. I’ve seen him on TV before but in person, e-chihuahua.”

“Whoa, look at those cheekbones. That’s a million watt smile right there, and those eyes. A person could get lost in those eyes, and right now I am that person,” he said. “Ron, pull it together! You’re a straight man. He’s making you question your sexuality. Stop looking at him. You’re here to make fun of him, not fall in love. Concentrate!”

During his set, he also called him a boring quarterback, joked about how to pronounce Gisele Bundchen‘s name and referenced Tom‘s relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

You can check out Will Ferrell‘s roast as Ron Burgundy in The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, starting at the 1:19:44 mark.

Back in 2019, Will played Ron while making an appearance on every late night talk show!

He also reprised Ron for The Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.