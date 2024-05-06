Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 5:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Stuns at Met Gala 2024, Emulates 'Garden of Time' Theme with Amazing Look!

Zendaya went all out for the 2024 Met Gala, and once again, never disappoints!

The 27-year-old Challengers star is one of the co-chairs tonight, and walked the carpet looking absolutely stunning alongside her longtime stylist Law Roach for fashion’s biggest night held on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and Zendaya, the celebrity co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
Photos: Getty
