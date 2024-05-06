Zendaya Wears Bouquet of Flowers On Her Head for Second Look at Met Gala 2024

Zendaya returned to the carpet in her second look of the night at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress and style icon, who is one of the celeb co-chairs this year, switched up her entire look, with much softer makeup and a giant bouquet of flowers atop her head.

For her second outing of the night, Zendaya wore a Givenchy SS96 look with a Philip Treacy hat from Alexander McQueen. Her stylist Law Roach also returned to the carpet in a new look.

If you missed it, check out their first looks from earlier in the day!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Zendaya’s second look of the night at the 2024 Met Gala…