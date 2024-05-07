55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

The 2024 Met Gala was a who’s who of the past year!

The annual fashion event, which was held on Monday (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” sees hundreds of celebrities, designers and more hitting the carpet.

Each year, there are many who make their Met Gala debuts, marking the first time they’ve ever attended the event.

This year, the official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Out of the hundreds of those in attendance, we rounded up all of the celebrities who it was their first time attending.

Keep reading inside to see all of the stars who made their Met Gala debut in 2024…