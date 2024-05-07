Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 10:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Wife Sam Spend the Afternoon Shopping in London

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are enjoying a day out together.

The 33-year-old The Fall Guy actor and the 57-year-old Back to Black director stepped out to do some shopping together on Saturday afternoon (May 4) in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England.

For their outing, Aaron sported a cream-colored denim jacket over a white T-shirt paired with brown athleisure pants and brown baseball hat while Sam sported a green jacket, navy T-shirt, and black leather pants.

The couple’s outing comes days after it was announced that the release date for Aaron‘s new Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter has been delayed again.

In a recent interview, Sam revealed if her and Aaron‘s two daughters – Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12 – are impacted by their 24-year age gap.
Photos: Backgrid USA
