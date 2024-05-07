Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About Marrying Malcolm McRae in 2022, Reveals Which Netflix Show Helped Her De-Stress During 'Furiosa' Filming

Anya Taylor-Joy is opening up about her latest projects, as well as her love life.

The 28-year-old superstar got candid in a new Variety cover story, out now.

During the conversation, Anya spoke about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, getting the directors to agree to let her do Dune: Part Two at the same time, shaving her head, her 2022 marriage, and much more.

Click through to find out what she had to say…