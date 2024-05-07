Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dating? Source Responds to Rumors

There’s a lot of online rumors that Nicola Coughlin and Luke Newton could be dating.

The Bridgerton co-stars portray Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, and are about to have the main story line on the third season of the series.

Well, a source confirmed to People that they are NOT an item! The insider shared they are “just friends” and “supportive co-stars for each other.”

Season three is debuting soon with part 1 (consisting of four episodes) being released on May 16 and the final four episodes becoming available on June 13.

You may not have realized that 2 stars from previous seasons have exited the series as well!

