Ariana Grande Shares Met Gala 2024 Performance Videos, Including 'When You Believe' Duet with Cynthia Erivo!

Ariana Grande was the surprise performer at the 2024 Met Gala and she brought along her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo as her special guest.

The 30-year-old actress performed seven songs during her surprise set on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ariana kicked off the set with “Once Upon a Dream” from the movie Sleeping Beauty to go along with the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

She also performed her songs “Into You,” “7 Rings,” “The Boy Is Mine,” “We Can’t Be Friends,” and “Yes, And.” Ariana closed the set with a performance with Cynthia of “When You Believe” from the movie The Prince of Egypt.

For those who don’t know, “When You Believe” was written by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and he won the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 1999.

Ariana has shared a bunch of performance videos with fans!

FYI: Ariana is wearing a Maison Margiela dress and Tabis by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes for the performance. Cynthia wore a Thom Browne dress for the performance.