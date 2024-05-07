Top Stories
May 07, 2024 at 10:43 pm
By JJ Staff

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer

Kelly Rizzo is celebrating boyfriend Breckin Meyer‘s birthday by taking a major step in their relationship!

If you didn’t know, the 44-year-old widow of the late Bob Saget revealed in February that she’s dating Breckin more than two years after Bob‘s sudden death.

On Tuesday (May 7), Kelly made her relationship with Breckin Instagram official by sharing a sweet post in honor of his 50th birthday.

Keep reading to find out more…“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful. You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂❤️🎉” Kelly wrote along with a selfie of she and Breckin.

Back in February, Kelly opened up about getting the blessing of her Bob’s daughters before she started dating again. Read more here.
Photos: Getty Images
