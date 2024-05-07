'Bridgerton' Stars Jonathan Bailey & Phoebe Dynevor Reunite for Met Gala After Parties

The Bridgerton siblings are back together!

Jonathan Bailey led the way while heading to a Met Gala after party with Phoebe Dynevor on Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

The former co-stars were spotted leaving the Mark Hotel after changing into new outfits for the parties. Both of them walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala earlier in the night and you can see those photos in the gallery!

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who played Jonathan‘s love interest in season two, was also at the Met Gala.

We just learned some major news about Phoebe‘s personal life thanks to an accessory she wore at the gala.

FYI: At the gala, Phoebe is wearing custom Victoria Beckham. Jonathan is wearing Loewe. Simone is wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.