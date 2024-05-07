Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

Broadway's Biggest Stars Go to Met Gala 2024: We're Ranking the Best Fashion Among the Theatre Actors!

Broadway's Biggest Stars Go to Met Gala 2024: We're Ranking the Best Fashion Among the Theatre Actors!

Anna Wintour is a huge Broadway fan, so the top theatre actors of the year are always in attendance at the Met Gala.

With the Tony Awards just one month away, the Met Gala provides Broadway actors a chance to have fun with fashion before their big night in June.

Jonathan Groff, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Sarah Paulson, and Maleah Joi Moon are just some of the current Broadway actors who walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

We decided to rank every Broadway actor’s look for a Best Dressed list of theatre stars. We included all of the actors who are currently on Broadway, were in a show in the past year, or will be on stage soon.

Browse through the slideshow for all of the photos…

