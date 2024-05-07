Broadway's Biggest Stars Go to Met Gala 2024: We're Ranking the Best Fashion Among the Theatre Actors!

Anna Wintour is a huge Broadway fan, so the top theatre actors of the year are always in attendance at the Met Gala.

With the Tony Awards just one month away, the Met Gala provides Broadway actors a chance to have fun with fashion before their big night in June.

Jonathan Groff, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Sarah Paulson, and Maleah Joi Moon are just some of the current Broadway actors who walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

We decided to rank every Broadway actor’s look for a Best Dressed list of theatre stars. We included all of the actors who are currently on Broadway, were in a show in the past year, or will be on stage soon.

