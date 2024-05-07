Brooklyn Beckham Goes Solo at Met Gala 2024, Reveals Why Wife Nicola Peltz Skipped This Year

Brooklym Beckham wears a cream color suit while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 25-year-old oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham walked the carpet all by himself this year, something he has not done in the past as he would normally attend with wife Nicola Peltz.

However, the actress missed out on the annual event for the first time since 2021 and her husband revealed why.

“Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date :(,” Brooklyn shared on his Instagram Story from in the car on his way to the event. “but happy she’s with naunni x can’t wait to see you both tomorrow baby.”

Naunni is Nicola‘s grandmother, and she also shared what they were doing instead on her own story.

“We had a cupcake party watching all the beautiful MET dresses together,” Nicola wrote on her story, along with a video of her holding Naunni‘s hand and showing off the cupcake decorations.

She reposted Brooklyn‘s story, adding, “i love you baby you look so handsome”

Just last month, Nicola also missed her mother-in-law Victoria‘s birthday party because she was spending time with her grandmother.

Brooklyn and Nicola made the Met Gala debuts together in 2021, and in 2022, they returned to the event for their first big red carpet after getting married!

FYI: Brooklyn is wearing head-to-toe Dior with a Piaget timepiece