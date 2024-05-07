Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

55+ Celebrities Made Their Met Gala Debut In 2024 - See Every First Time Star!

May 07, 2024 at 11:22 am
By JJ Staff

Cardi B & Offset Reunite Five Months After Announcing Latest Split

Cardi B & Offset Reunite Five Months After Announcing Latest Split

It looks like Cardi B and Offset are back on again – or at least hanging out.

The married music superstar couple, who have been on and off since 2017, attended an after party for the 2024 Met Gala together Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

The two were seen walking in together, with Cardi changing into a red corset dress and Offset in a blue jacket with floral embroidered accents.

The couple share two kids: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, and were seen cozying up after the big fashion event, although it’s unclear if they’re getting back together.

“The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f–king the night long,” Cardi said back in January during a livestream. “We need to work on our s–t. We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

Cardi said she was single again back in December after six years of marriage.

They also sparked reconcilliation rumors after spending Valentine’s Day together.
