'Chicago Fire' Star Eamonn Walker Is Leaving After 12 Seasons - Find Out What Will Happen to His Character

Eamonn Walker is walking away.

The 61-year-old original Chicago Fire cast member, who has been a part of the NBC series from the start as series regular Wallace Boden, is leaving after 12 seasons, via Deadline.

The decision to step back was his own, according to the report.

“Boden is not being killed off, sources said, and Walker is expected to return to the show in a recurring capacity in the future,” they added.

Fans can expect to find out more about what’s happening to the character Boden and his plans moving forward in the Season 12 finale episode “Never Say Goodbye,” which airs May 22.

The character has been on a short leave of absence due to personal family matters leaving Severide (Taylor Kinney) in charge, but he will return for the finale.

Here’s the official logline for the episode: “Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver [Jake Lockett] and Damon [Michael Bradway]. Mouch [Christian Stolte] struggles to adjust to the new Truck.”

Boden began as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25, becoming Deputy District Chief in Season 10. He is currently up for Deputy Fire Commissioner.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 13.