Chris Olsen Reveals Why He Skipped Met Gala 2124 After Being Invited

Chris Olsen steps out for the TikTok #MetGala Watch Party held at Refinery Rooftop on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

While the 26-year-old TikTok star attended a watch party for the 2024 Met Gala, he was actually supposed to go to the main event!

Chris shared photos of himself earlier in the day in his outfit, and pointing out the red spots on his face, which some are actual acne spots, and others he says are from ringworm.

“Okay, didn’t realize I was going to have to clear this up. Yes, I was invited to the Met. No, I’m not going for obvious reasons,” he shared in one of his TikTok videos, pointing to the spot on his forehead. “Yeah, and a little bit of ringworm. Anna [Wintour], stop calling me, I’m not coming. Maybe next year.”

In another video, Chris shared how he got the ringworm on his face, and the next day, shared an update. Check out all the videos below!

