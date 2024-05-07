Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 8:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Critics Share First 'Furiosa' Reactions as Anya Taylor-Joy Promotes the Movie in Mexico City

Critics Share First 'Furiosa' Reactions as Anya Taylor-Joy Promotes the Movie in Mexico City

We’re just weeks away from the release of Furiosa and critics are sharing their first reactions to the highly-anticipated movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy is already on a press tour for the project and she participated in both a photo call and premiere on Monday (May 6) in Mexico City, Mexico.

That same day, Anya‘s co-star Chris Hemsworth was one of the co-hosts at the Met Gala, marking his first time to ever attend the fashion event.

So, what are critics saying about the movie?

Keep reading to find out more…

The film is being called a “blast,” “powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best,” “a visual feast and spectacular marvel,” and “epic.”

Critics are noting that the movie is different than Mad Max: Fury Road, but it seems to be getting just as much praise.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Anya‘s white leather look is Robert Wun with Aquazzura shoes. The silver is custom couture Balmain with Aquazzura shoes.

Read all of the critic reactions below…
Photos: Courtesy of Warner Bros.
