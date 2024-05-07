Critics Share First 'Furiosa' Reactions as Anya Taylor-Joy Promotes the Movie in Mexico City

We’re just weeks away from the release of Furiosa and critics are sharing their first reactions to the highly-anticipated movie.

Anya Taylor-Joy is already on a press tour for the project and she participated in both a photo call and premiere on Monday (May 6) in Mexico City, Mexico.

That same day, Anya‘s co-star Chris Hemsworth was one of the co-hosts at the Met Gala, marking his first time to ever attend the fashion event.

So, what are critics saying about the movie?

The film is being called a “blast,” “powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best,” “a visual feast and spectacular marvel,” and “epic.”

Critics are noting that the movie is different than Mad Max: Fury Road, but it seems to be getting just as much praise.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Anya‘s white leather look is Robert Wun with Aquazzura shoes. The silver is custom couture Balmain with Aquazzura shoes.

Set expectations. FURIOSA is not FURY ROAD. It's wildly different. More focus and emphasis on story, world-building, and connecting of threads to FURY ROAD without trying to replicate that rush. When the action arrives, it delivers. Miller, as usual, paints with his own brush. pic.twitter.com/zs5l0GkA0O — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 7, 2024

Even though I understand what it takes to make a film, I still don’t understand how Dr. George Miller does it. I was lucky enough to see ‘Furiosa’ a month ago, and I’m still reeling at how films like his exist. It’s so intricate, detailed, and immersive. The planning and love… pic.twitter.com/Z97la2R9Ss — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 7, 2024

FURIOSA is not FURY ROAD and that’s ok. It’s not trying to be. What it is is something uniquely gnarly and yes, epic. I can’t wait to see it again and again and really dig in. All hail George Miller. As for performances, Anya and Hemsworth are fantastic. Tom Burke impresses. pic.twitter.com/QpMpUOBmAg — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 7, 2024

#Furiosa is EPIC in every sense of the word! The world building and lore expansion of the Mad Max universe is front and centre to a bombastic film that has some explosive, exciting action. Taylor-Joy is great, but Hemsworth truly shines in a way he hasn’t before!@warnerbrosau pic.twitter.com/6zBmDAuCBC — Nick’s Flicks Fix (@nicksflicksfix) May 7, 2024

WITNESS ME: Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel, an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory pic.twitter.com/ufrTON5jom — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 7, 2024

brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good. operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 7, 2024

George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.… pic.twitter.com/tLEADO3Zc2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 7, 2024